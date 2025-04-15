Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results

Carlyle Secured Lending to announce Q1 financial results on May 6, 2025, with a conference call on May 7, 2025.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which will be announced the day prior. The call can be accessed via a public webcast on the company's website. Carlyle Secured Lending, a publicly traded business development company focused on providing financing solutions primarily to middle-market companies in the U.S., has been operational since 2013 and is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management. Carlyle, the parent firm, is a global investment company with $441 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2024.

Potential Positives

Carlyle Secured Lending is set to report its first-quarter financial results, showcasing transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about its performance.

The scheduled conference call for May 7, 2025, allows for direct communication with stakeholders, enhancing engagement and investor relations.

The company's focus on senior secured lending positions it strategically within the middle-market segment, which could attract investor interest given the potential for stable returns.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Carlyle Secured Lending announce its financial results?

Carlyle Secured Lending will announce its financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call will be available via a public webcast on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website.

What type of company is Carlyle Secured Lending?

Carlyle Secured Lending is a publicly traded business development company focusing on senior secured lending.

Where can I find more information about Carlyle?

More information about Carlyle can be found on their website at www.carlyle.com.

$CGBD Insider Trading Activity

$CGBD insiders have traded $CGBD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK DAVID JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 68,801 shares for an estimated $1,141,218 and 0 sales.

$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will report its quarterly financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.







About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.







Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.







carlylesecuredlending.com







Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the “Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $441 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.







Nishil Mehta









Kristen Ashton









+1-212-813-4900









+1-212-813-4763









publicinvestor@carlylesecuredlending.com









kristen.ashton@carlyle.com























