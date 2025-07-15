Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Carlyle Secured Lending will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, which will be reported on August 5, 2025. The call will be accessible through a webcast on the company's website. Carlyle Secured Lending is a publicly traded business development company that focuses on providing financing solutions, especially senior secured lending, primarily to middle-market companies in the U.S. The company is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management, a subsidiary of the global investment firm Carlyle, which manages $453 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Carlyle Secured Lending will announce its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call shows the company's commitment to engaging investors and analysts, which can foster trust and confidence in its management.

Carlyle Secured Lending is part of Carlyle, a global investment firm with significant assets under management ($453 billion), suggesting strong backing and resources.

The focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies indicates a strategic niche that may enhance the company's stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the conference call for Carlyle Secured Lending's Q2 financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

How can I access the conference call and financial results?

The call will be available via public webcast on Carlyle Secured Lending's website and will be posted there after the call.

What financial results will Carlyle Secured Lending announce?

The company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

What type of company is Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.?

Carlyle Secured Lending is a publicly traded business development company focused on senior secured lending to middle-market firms.

Who manages Carlyle Secured Lending?

Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CGBD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGBD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGBD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGBD forecast page.

$CGBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CGBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will report its quarterly financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.







About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.







Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.







Web:





carlylesecuredlending.com









About Carlyle







Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the “Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $453 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.







Contacts:













Investors:









Media:











Nishil Mehta





Kristen Ashton









+1-212-813-4918





+1-212-813-4763









publicinvestor@carlylesecuredlending.com





kristen.ashton@carlyle.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.