News & Insights

Markets
CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Appoints Plouffe CEO As Leekong Resigns

March 04, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) announced on Monday that Justin Plouffe has been appointed as president, chief executive officer, and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This move comes after CEO Aren LeeKong resigned to explore other professional opportunities.

Plouffe currently holds the role of Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Carlyle. Additionally, he serves as a Trustee and portfolio manager for Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund and is also a member of multiple investment committees within Carlyle's Global Credit platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.