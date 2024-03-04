Carlyle Secured Lending Appoints Plouffe CEO As Leekong Resigns

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) announced on Monday that Justin Plouffe has been appointed as president, chief executive officer, and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This move comes after CEO Aren LeeKong resigned to explore other professional opportunities.

Plouffe currently holds the role of Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Carlyle. Additionally, he serves as a Trustee and portfolio manager for Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund and is also a member of multiple investment committees within Carlyle's Global Credit platform.

