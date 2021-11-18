Carlyle says takeover talks with Metro Bank ended

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O and Metro Bank MTRO.L have agreed to end talks about a possible takeover offer for the British lender, the Nasdaq-listed group said on Thursday.

"The board continues to strongly believe in the standalone strategy and future prospects of Metro Bank," the lender said in a separate statement noting Carlyle's announcement.

Neither company gave any reasons for the negotiations falling through.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

