Carlyle readies 3 large IPOs in 2020

Private equity is eyeing public markets.



Three large Carlyle portfolio companies have already filed for US IPOs in the first few weeks of 2020, following a notable absence in 2019.





1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM) is first up: The fast-growing medical clinic operator aims to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion diluted market cap in the final week of January. Founded in 2007, One Medical is rapidly expanding its US footprint as it tackles consumer dissatisfaction with healthcare providers; the company grew sales by about 34% in the 4Q19 to $78 million, but with an operating loss of $19 million.



In addition to Carlyle (23% post-IPO stake), backers include Benchmark (11%), Oak Investment Partners (10%), DAG Ventures (7%), GV (5%), and JP Morgan (5%).



View IPO Roadshow presentation (IPO Pro only)



PPD (PPD), f.k.a. Pharmaceutical Product Development, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. LBO'd by Hellman & Friedman and Carlyle in 2011 for $3.9 billion, the contract research organization (CRO) served each of the world's top 50 biopharmaceutical companies in 2018, as ranked by R&D spend, and was involved in 66 drug approvals. With nearly $4 billion in LTM revenue, the company has a stable business with strong free cash flow, which it will need to pay down its massive debt burden.



In addition to Hellman & Friedman (57% pre-IPO stake) and Carlyle (24%), backers include Procific (9%) and GIC Private Limited (9%).

To screen for more Carlyle-backed IPOs, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro

Atotech (ATC) looks like another potential billion-dollar deal in the IPO pipeline. Carved out of Total and acquired by Carlyle in 2016 for $3.2 billion, the German chemicals group is large, profitable, and has a greater market share than competitors in its target markets, electroplating and general metal finishing. Atotech boasts a 32% adj. EBITDA margin, though its revenue grew just 2% in 2018, and turned negative in the first nine months of 2019.



Carlyle is the sole PE sponsor listed in Atotech's prospectus.

Upcoming Carlyle-backed IPOs Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Carlyle's

Position 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) $263M Health Care #1 (23% post-IPO) Operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand. PPD (PPD) $1,000M* Health Care #2 (24% pre-IPO) LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services. Atotech (ATC) $1,000M* Materials #1 (% not given) Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total.

*Deal size is RC estimate.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.