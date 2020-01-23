Private equity is eyeing public markets.
Three large Carlyle portfolio companies have already filed for US IPOs in the first few weeks of 2020, following a notable absence in 2019.
- 1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM) is first up: The fast-growing medical clinic operator aims to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion diluted market cap in the final week of January. Founded in 2007, One Medical is rapidly expanding its US footprint as it tackles consumer dissatisfaction with healthcare providers; the company grew sales by about 34% in the 4Q19 to $78 million, but with an operating loss of $19 million.
In addition to Carlyle (23% post-IPO stake), backers include Benchmark (11%), Oak Investment Partners (10%), DAG Ventures (7%), GV (5%), and JP Morgan (5%).
PPD (PPD), f.k.a. Pharmaceutical Product Development, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. LBO'd by Hellman & Friedman and Carlyle in 2011 for $3.9 billion, the contract research organization (CRO) served each of the world's top 50 biopharmaceutical companies in 2018, as ranked by R&D spend, and was involved in 66 drug approvals. With nearly $4 billion in LTM revenue, the company has a stable business with strong free cash flow, which it will need to pay down its massive debt burden.
In addition to Hellman & Friedman (57% pre-IPO stake) and Carlyle (24%), backers include Procific (9%) and GIC Private Limited (9%).
Atotech (ATC) looks like another potential billion-dollar deal in the IPO pipeline. Carved out of Total and acquired by Carlyle in 2016 for $3.2 billion, the German chemicals group is large, profitable, and has a greater market share than competitors in its target markets, electroplating and general metal finishing. Atotech boasts a 32% adj. EBITDA margin, though its revenue grew just 2% in 2018, and turned negative in the first nine months of 2019.
Carlyle is the sole PE sponsor listed in Atotech's prospectus.
Carlyle readies 3 large IPOs in 2020
