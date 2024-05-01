Carlyle Q1 Net Income Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Carlyle (CG) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to stockholders declined to $65.6 million from $100.7 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.28. After-tax distributable earnings per share was $1.01 compared to $0.63. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $688.4 million from $859.0 million, prior year. Total segment revenues increased to $1.02 billion from $754.2 million. Analysts on average had estimated $993.28 million in revenue.

The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2024, payable on May 21, 2024.

