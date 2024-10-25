News & Insights

Carlyle pulls out of bidding for Thyssenkrupp defense unit, FT reports

October 25, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

Carlyle (CG) has dropped out of the bidding for Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAMY) naval business after facing indecision in Berlin about the involvement of the private equity firm, The Financial Times’ Laura Pital, Patricia Nilsson, and Alexandra Heal report. According to people familiar with the negotiations, Carlyle hoped to secure a decision on its offer to buy a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems at a meeting with German ministers on October 8, but the firm’s lead negotiators were instead met by further indecision and Germany’s economy ministry wanted more time to explore the option of creating an all-German naval giant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

