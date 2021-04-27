BioTech
Carlyle, Pacific Equity drop $2.23 bln bid for Australia's Link

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 28 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Wednesday that a consortium including Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners had withdrawn its A$2.87 billion ($2.23 billion) takeover offer for the Australian shareholder registry firm.

The group had made multiple bids for Link last year, enticed by the Australian firm's 44.2% stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA, which Link aims to sell amid a rebound in the domestic property market.

Interest in PEXA was also central to a failed bid for Link by SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC.O earlier this year.

Link said on Wednesday it had received non-binding indications of interest that reflected better value for PEXA than what the Carlyle-Pacific Equity offer would have implied, without naming the parties involved.

Binding offers for the PEXA stake are expected during June, though the company is also exploring taking the online property transaction firm public, it had said.

($1 = 1.2877 Australian dollars)

