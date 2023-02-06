US Markets
CG

Carlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 06, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background

Feb 6 - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O on Monday appointed former Goldman Sachs Inc GS.N finance head Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 15.

Schwartz will replace Bill Conway, the co-founder of Carlyle, who has been serving as the company's interim CEO since August.

The appointment comes months after the sudden departure of Kewsong Lee, the former CEO of Carlyle. Lee left the firm last August after a clash with the company's board over a new contract, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.