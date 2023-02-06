Carlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO

Adds background

Feb 6 - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O on Monday appointed former Goldman Sachs Inc GS.N finance head Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 15.

Schwartz will replace Bill Conway, the co-founder of Carlyle, who has been serving as the company's interim CEO since August.

The appointment comes months after the sudden departure of Kewsong Lee, the former CEO of Carlyle. Lee left the firm last August after a clash with the company's board over a new contract, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

