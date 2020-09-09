US Markets
CG

Carlyle leads $175 mln investment round in healthcare firm Grand Rounds

Contributor
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Carlyle Group Inc said on Wednesday that it led a group of investors making a $175 million investment in Grand Rounds Inc, a digital healthcare company.

By Chibuike Oguh

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Wednesday that it led a group of investors making a $175 million investment in Grand Rounds Inc, a digital healthcare company.

The investment comes amid a surge in demand for telehealth services as coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines forced doctors and patients to avoid in-person visits.

San Francisco-based Grand Rounds provides a digital platform that allows customers' employees to access healthcare for complex or urgent care conditions from physicians around the country. Founded in 2011, Grand Rounds is used by more than 6 million workers at Walmart, Home Depot, Salesforce and other firms. The company has raised $270 million from investors since its inception.

"When someone needs care, they may just go to any doctor they know, which can be more expensive than necessary," said Robert Schmidt, a Carlyle healthcare principal. "With Grand Rounds' proprietary algorithms and database of high-quality physicians you can find the best doctor closest to you, which can lead to significantly better healthcare outcomes."

Carlyle provided $160 million out of the total new financing, with Grand Rapids valued at $1.34 billion. Carlyle's investment in Grand Rapids was made out of the $18.5 billion Carlyle Partners VII.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; 1-332-219-1834))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular