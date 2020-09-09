Carlyle leads $175 mln investment round in healthcare firm Grand Rounds
By Chibuike Oguh
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Wednesday that it led a group of investors making a $175 million investment in Grand Rounds Inc, a digital healthcare company.
The investment comes amid a surge in demand for telehealth services as coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines forced doctors and patients to avoid in-person visits.
San Francisco-based Grand Rounds provides a digital platform that allows customers' employees to access healthcare for complex or urgent care conditions from physicians around the country. Founded in 2011, Grand Rounds is used by more than 6 million workers at Walmart, Home Depot, Salesforce and other firms. The company has raised $270 million from investors since its inception.
"When someone needs care, they may just go to any doctor they know, which can be more expensive than necessary," said Robert Schmidt, a Carlyle healthcare principal. "With Grand Rounds' proprietary algorithms and database of high-quality physicians you can find the best doctor closest to you, which can lead to significantly better healthcare outcomes."
Carlyle provided $160 million out of the total new financing, with Grand Rapids valued at $1.34 billion. Carlyle's investment in Grand Rapids was made out of the $18.5 billion Carlyle Partners VII.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; 1-332-219-1834))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCG
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc