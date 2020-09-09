Carlyle leads $175 mln investment round in healthcare firm Grand Rounds

By Chibuike Oguh

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Wednesday that it led a group of investors making a $175 million investment in Grand Rounds Inc, a digital healthcare company.

The investment comes amid a surge in demand for telehealth services as coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines forced doctors and patients to avoid in-person visits.

San Francisco-based Grand Rounds provides a digital platform that allows customers' employees to access healthcare for complex or urgent care conditions from physicians around the country. Founded in 2011, Grand Rounds is used by more than 6 million workers at Walmart, Home Depot, Salesforce and other firms. The company has raised $270 million from investors since its inception.

"When someone needs care, they may just go to any doctor they know, which can be more expensive than necessary," said Robert Schmidt, a Carlyle healthcare principal. "With Grand Rounds' proprietary algorithms and database of high-quality physicians you can find the best doctor closest to you, which can lead to significantly better healthcare outcomes."

Carlyle provided $160 million out of the total new financing, with Grand Rapids valued at $1.34 billion. Carlyle's investment in Grand Rapids was made out of the $18.5 billion Carlyle Partners VII.

