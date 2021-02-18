Carlyle invests $200 mln in S.Korea's Kakao Mobility, valuing it at $3.1 bln

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O agreed to invest $200 million in South Korea's Kakao Mobility, valuing the firm at 3.42 trillion won ($3.09 billion), Kakao Mobility said on Thursday.

Kakao Mobility is the transportation unit of Kakao Corp 035720.KS, operator of the country’s most popular chat app, spun-off in 2017.

Its app, Kakao T, has 28 million registered users, and offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service as well as other transportation services such as bus ticket reservations, shuttles and bicycles.

Carlyle's investment is Kakao Mobility's first since 2017, when private equity firm TPG Capital invested 500 billion won, a Kakao Mobility spokeswoman said.

($1 = 1,106.5100 won)

