Carlyle injects more $53 mln into Brazilian fast food chain Madero

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O will inject an additional 300 million reais ($53.4 million) into Brazilian fast food chain Madero, the company said in a securities filing.

Carlyle, already a shareholder in Madero, is acquiring from founder Junior Durski an additional 2.4 million common shares, but Durski will remain as controlling shareholder in the company. Madero will use the proceeds for expansion of its network of 250 restaurants, it said.

Carlyle, a shareholder since 2018, has a 27.6% stake in Madero. The chain has recently hired banks for an initial public offering.

($1 = 5.6135 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

