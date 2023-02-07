Carlyle in talks to buy health tech firm Cotiviti for $15 bln - Bloomberg News

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O is in talks to buy private health-care technology firm Cotiviti Inc for up to $15 billion, including debt, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

