Carlyle in talks to buy health tech firm Cotiviti for $15 bln - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 07, 2023 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O is in talks to buy private health-care technology firm Cotiviti Inc for up to $15 billion, including debt, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

