Carlyle Group Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders was $518.8 million or $1.44 per share compared to a loss of $8.3 million or $0.08 per share in the previous year.

After-tax distributable earnings per common share were $0.64 compared to $0.47 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth-quarter grew to $1.51 billion from $460.3 million in the prior year.

Total segment revenues were $629.7 million compared to $580.7 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $553.02 million for the quarter.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021, payable on February 23, 2021.

