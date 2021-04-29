Markets
Carlyle Group Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to common stockholders was $869.3 million or $2.41 per share compared to net loss of $612.0 million or $1.76 per share in the prior year.

Total revenues were $2.44 billion compared to negative $745.7 million in the previous year.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021, payable on May 19, 2021.

