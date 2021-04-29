Carlyle Group Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to common stockholders was $869.3 million or $2.41 per share compared to net loss of $612.0 million or $1.76 per share in the prior year.

Total revenues were $2.44 billion compared to negative $745.7 million in the previous year.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021, payable on May 19, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.