Carlyle Group Turns To Q1 Loss, Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit last year, driven mainly by a large investment loss.

The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $132.2 million or $0.37 per share compared with a net profit of $130 million or $0.35 per share a year earlier.

Investment loss, including performance allocations was $616.7 million compared with a gain of $159.8 million a year ago.

Fee related earnings decreased to $300 million from $310.6 million.

Distributable earnings were $327 million or $0.89 per share, down from $455.4 million or $1.14 per share in the previous year.

Revenues declined to $254 million from $973.1 million last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, payable to shareholders of record on May 18, 2026.

Carlyle shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $50.80 on Wednesday.

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