Carlyle Group to take majority stake in Beautycounter cosmetics brand

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

April 13 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O will be taking a majority stake in Beautycounter, valuing the U.S. cosmetics company at $1 billion.

The investment will be used to boost awareness of Beautycounter brand and bolster its e-commerce business, Counter Brands, the parent company of both firms, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

