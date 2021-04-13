Carlyle Group to take majority stake in Beautycounter cosmetics brand

April 13 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O will be taking a majority stake in Beautycounter, valuing the U.S. cosmetics company at $1 billion.

The investment will be used to boost awareness of Beautycounter brand and bolster its e-commerce business, Counter Brands, the parent company of both firms, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.