Carlyle Group to increase its stake in refiner Varo Energy

Julia Payne Reuters
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Varo Energy said on Wednesday that Carlyle Group CG.O has agreed to increase its stake in the Swiss refining firm.

Carlyle is already part owner of Varo along with Dutch investment firm Reggeborgh and energy trader Vitol. Carlyle will raise its share by acquiring Reggeborgh's interest, Varo said.

Varo owns Switzerland's Cressier refinery and a majority share of the Bayernoil refinery in Germany. It also has marketing and storage businesses in France, Benelux, Germany and Switzerland.

