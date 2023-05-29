News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Carlyle Group to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 mln euros - report

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 29, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Adds paragraphs 3-6

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has agreed to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 million euros ($771 million), Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on its website on Monday, without citing sources.

The newspaper said privately-held Meopta and deal adviser Deloitte declined to comment.

Carlyle Group was not immediately available to comment.

Meopta produces optical products for industrial, military and consumer markets at facilities in both the Czech Republic and United States.

It has seen record earnings on the back of a global semiconductor boom, as chip producers use its optical devices.

Net profit reached 806 million crowns ($38 million) in 2021, on revenue of 3.6 billion crowns, according to the newspaper.

($1 = 21.2420 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Additional reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Potter)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.