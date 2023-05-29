Carlyle Group to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 mln euros - report

Adds paragraphs 3-6

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has agreed to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 million euros ($771 million), Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on its website on Monday, without citing sources.

The newspaper said privately-held Meopta and deal adviser Deloitte declined to comment.

Carlyle Group was not immediately available to comment.

Meopta produces optical products for industrial, military and consumer markets at facilities in both the Czech Republic and United States.

It has seen record earnings on the back of a global semiconductor boom, as chip producers use its optical devices.

Net profit reached 806 million crowns ($38 million) in 2021, on revenue of 3.6 billion crowns, according to the newspaper.

