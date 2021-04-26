Markets
Carlyle Group To Acquire Unchained Labs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group (CG) has agreed to acquire Unchained Labs for $435 million, in partnership with its management team, from Novo Holdings A/S, Canaan Partners and TPG Biotech. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Unchained Labs is a life science tools company focused on solving problems for biologics and gene therapy researchers.

The company said its investment in Unchained Labs is a continuation of Carlyle's long-term global commitment to healthcare, in which it has invested more than $16 billion of equity since inception.

