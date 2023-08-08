Carlyle Group to acquire minority stake in Quest Global at $2bln valuation - sources

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - US private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O has agreed to purchase a minority stake in engineering outsourcing firm Quest Global Services that valued the company at $2 billion, two people with knowledge told Reuters.

Carlyle on Tuesday announced that the firm and Singapore-headquartered Quest Global entered an agreement on the transaction, which will be funded by equity from its funds and financing from banks, without disclosing any financial details.

Quest Global's current investors - Bain Capital and Advent International - will exit in the transaction, while Quest Global will repurchase its company shares, Carlyle said in a statement.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, will acquire an additional stake in the company, Carlyle said.

