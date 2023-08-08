News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Carlyle Group to acquire minority stake in Quest Global at $2bln valuation - sources

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 08, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Kane Wu for Reuters ->

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - US private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O has agreed to purchase a minority stake in engineering outsourcing firm Quest Global Services that valued the company at $2 billion, two people with knowledge told Reuters.

Carlyle on Tuesday announced that the firm and Singapore-headquartered Quest Global entered an agreement on the transaction, which will be funded by equity from its funds and financing from banks, without disclosing any financial details.

Quest Global's current investors - Bain Capital and Advent International - will exit in the transaction, while Quest Global will repurchase its company shares, Carlyle said in a statement.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, will acquire an additional stake in the company, Carlyle said.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.