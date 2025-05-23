Carlyle Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.18, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.72% lower than the prior average price target of $51.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $45.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $43.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $43.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $57.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $37.00 $54.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $48.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $55.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $58.00 $62.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $55.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $46.00 $47.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Carlyle Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $447.4 billion in total AUM, including $313.6 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 33% of fee-earning AUM and 57% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (16% and 16%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Carlyle Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

