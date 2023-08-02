Carlyle Group Slips To Loss In Q2; Stock Down In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders was $98 million or $0.27 per share, compared to prior year's profit of $245.4 million or $0.67 per share.

Distributable earnings were $389 million on a pre-tax basis, down from $528.8 million a year ago. Distributable earnings per share were $0.88, compared to $1.17 last year.

Total revenues declined to $462.1 million from last year's $1.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $797.89 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.350 per share to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, payable on August 23.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Carlyle Group shares were trading at $33.00, down 6.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.