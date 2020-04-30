Carlyle Group Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $612.0 million or $1.76 per share, compared to net income of $137.0 million or $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were negative $745.7 million, compared to $1.09 billion in the prior year.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2020, payable on May 19, 2020.

