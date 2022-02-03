Carlyle Group Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $647.6 million or $1.77 per share from $518.8 million or $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.00 billion from $1.51 billion in the previous year.

The company said its board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to holders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2022, payable on February 23, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the common stock dividend to an annual rate of $1.30 per share ($0.325 per common share on a quarterly basis), which is anticipated to commence for the first quarter 2022 dividend anticipated to be paid in May 2022.

