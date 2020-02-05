Carlyle Group Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Surge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to unitholders was $8.3 million or $0.08 per common unit, narrower than net loss of $16.0 million or $0.15 per common unit in the year-ago period.

After-tax distributable earnings per common unit for the quarter were $0.47, compared to $0.57 per unit in the year-ago period.

Total revenues for the quarter surged to $460.3 million from $151.7 million a year ago.

The company's total assets under management were $224 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020, payable on February 25, 2020. For full year 2019, the board declared $1.18 in aggregate distributions to common stockholders.

