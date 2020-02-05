Markets
CG

Carlyle Group Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Surge - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to unitholders was $8.3 million or $0.08 per common unit, narrower than net loss of $16.0 million or $0.15 per common unit in the year-ago period.

After-tax distributable earnings per common unit for the quarter were $0.47, compared to $0.57 per unit in the year-ago period.

Total revenues for the quarter surged to $460.3 million from $151.7 million a year ago.

The company's total assets under management were $224 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020, payable on February 25, 2020. For full year 2019, the board declared $1.18 in aggregate distributions to common stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular