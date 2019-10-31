Carlyle Group Q3 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to common Unitholders rose to $68 million, or $0.55 per unit from $12 million, or $0.10 per unit last year.

Total revenues grew to $768.6 million from $679.1 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share and revenues of $517.73 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.31 per common unit to holders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2019, payable on November 19, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.