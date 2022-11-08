Carlyle Group Q3 Distributable Profit Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its third quarter distributable earnings per common share declined to $1.42 from $1.54, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $281 million, or $0.77 per share compared to $532.8 million or $1.46 per share, previous year.

Total revenues were $1.09 billion compared to $1.64 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.10 billion in revenue. Total Assets Under Management was $369 billion at September 30, 2022. The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.

