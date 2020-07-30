Carlyle Group Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm the Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders declined to $145.9 million or $0.41 per share from $148.2 million or $1.23 per share in the prior year.

Distributable earnings per common share was $0.53 compared to $0.57 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total segment revenues rose to $582.2 million from $550.7 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $479.06 million.

Total revenues grew to $1.13 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2020, payable on August 18, 2020.

