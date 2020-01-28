Carlyle Group picks JP Morgan to sell Italy fashion brand Twinset - source

U.S. private equity Carlyle Group has mandated JP Morgan as financial consultant to sell Italian fashion brand Twinset, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. The sale of the company is expected to report core earning of around 45 million euros in 2020.
