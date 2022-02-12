Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.25 per share on the 23rd of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Carlyle Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Carlyle Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 50.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:CG Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.64 to US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Carlyle Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 155% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Carlyle Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Carlyle Group that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

