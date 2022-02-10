Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Carlyle Group's shares on or after the 14th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Carlyle Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $50.64. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Carlyle Group paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Carlyle Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Carlyle Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Carlyle Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Carlyle Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Carlyle Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Carlyle Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Carlyle Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Carlyle Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

