CARLYLE GROUP LP Earnings Preview: Recent $CG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARLYLE GROUP LP ($CG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,013,313,227 and earnings of $0.97 per share.

CARLYLE GROUP LP Insider Trading Activity

CARLYLE GROUP LP insiders have traded $CG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL A. D'ANIELLO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 495,542 shares for an estimated $25,536,924 .

. JEFFREY W. FERGUSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $13,264,562.

CARLYLE GROUP LP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of CARLYLE GROUP LP stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARLYLE GROUP LP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

CARLYLE GROUP LP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

CARLYLE GROUP LP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $60.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $85.0 on 11/11/2024

