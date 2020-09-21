Carlyle Group Invests In TriNetX - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TriNetX, a global health research network, announced The Carlyle Group (CG) has made a strategic growth investment and will acquire a majority stake in the company. TriNetX is powered by a network of 170 healthcare organizations in 30 countries.

TriNetX has a global network of research hospitals and academic institutions, top biotech and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and other specialty data partners. It combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence.

