Carlyle Group Cuts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Fintel reports that Carlyle Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.66MM shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Class A (ZI). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 44.24MM shares and 11.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.15% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is $37.26. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.22. The average price target represents an increase of 35.15% from its latest reported closing price of $27.57.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is $1,382MM, an increase of 25.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.01, an increase of 532.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.61%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 419,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ta Associates holds 23,300K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,800K shares, representing a decrease of 96.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,478K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,719K shares, representing a decrease of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,688K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,190K shares, representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 13,025K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 92.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 1,167.03% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 11,078K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 53.23% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

