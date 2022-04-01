Carlyle Group (CG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $49.42, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the asset management firm had gained 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Carlyle Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Carlyle Group is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 72.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.37% and -13.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlyle Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. Carlyle Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Carlyle Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.34.

It is also worth noting that CG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Funds stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.