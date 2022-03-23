Carlyle Group (CG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $46.17, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the asset management firm had gained 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carlyle Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, up 72.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.37% and -13.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlyle Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower within the past month. Carlyle Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carlyle Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

It is also worth noting that CG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Funds stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.