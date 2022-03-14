Carlyle Group (CG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $41.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the asset management firm had lost 10.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carlyle Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 96.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 76.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.78% and -13.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlyle Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Carlyle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Carlyle Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.47.

It is also worth noting that CG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Funds was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

