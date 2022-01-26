Carlyle Group (CG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $46.50, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the asset management firm had lost 15.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carlyle Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, up 90.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, up 81.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlyle Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.64% higher. Carlyle Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Carlyle Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.94, which means Carlyle Group is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CG has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Funds industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

