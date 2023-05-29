Carlyle Group buying Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly EUR 700 mln -report

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has agreed to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 million euros, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported without citing sources on its website on Monday.

The newspaper said the privately-held Meopta, as well as deal adviser Deloitte, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Jason Hovet)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.