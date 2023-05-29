News & Insights

Carlyle Group buying Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly EUR 700 mln -report

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 29, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has agreed to buy Czech optics maker Meopta for nearly 700 million euros, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported without citing sources on its website on Monday.

The newspaper said the privately-held Meopta, as well as deal adviser Deloitte, declined to comment.

