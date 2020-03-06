Carlyle Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CG

In trading on Friday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.69, changing hands as low as $26.43 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $34.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.52.

