Carlyle Group Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Executive Harvey Schwartz As CEO - Quick Facts

February 06, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) said that it has appointed former Goldman Sachs President, Harvey Schwartz, as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective February 15, 2023.

The appointment brings to an end Carlyle's search for a new CEO following the departure of Kewsong Lee in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Carlyle said Monday that Bill Conway will step down as Interim Chief Executive Officer, maintaining his role as Co-Chairman of the Board.

Harvey Schwartz, 58, is the former President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1997 and subsequently held numerous senior leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Schwartz spent a decade working at several financial firms, including at Citicorp, from 1990 through 1997.

