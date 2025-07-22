Carlyle Group To Acquire Majority Stake In Adastra Group For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), Tuesday agreed to acquire a majority stake in Adastra Group SE, a global IT consultancy and services provider. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Carlyle will support Adastra in growing its leading data, cloud and AI offerings, supporting existing and new customers, as well as expanding its international presence via organic investments and targeted M&A.

The deal will be funded jointly by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V, as well as Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II.

Currently, CG is trading at $59.58, down 0.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

