Markets
CG

Carlyle Group To Acquire Majority Stake In Adastra Group For Undisclosed Sum

July 22, 2025 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), Tuesday agreed to acquire a majority stake in Adastra Group SE, a global IT consultancy and services provider. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Carlyle will support Adastra in growing its leading data, cloud and AI offerings, supporting existing and new customers, as well as expanding its international presence via organic investments and targeted M&A.

The deal will be funded jointly by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V, as well as Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II.

Currently, CG is trading at $59.58, down 0.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.