US Markets
CG

Carlyle fails in its bid to take over Japan Asia Group

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Global private equity firm Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it failed in its bid to buy Japan Asia Group as JAG shares are trading above Carlyle's offer.

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O said on Wednesday it failed in its bid to buy Japan Asia Group (JAG) 3751.T as JAG shares are trading above Carlyle's offer.

Carlyle teamed up with JAG's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tetsuo Yamashita in November to launch a management buyout. Carlyle raised its offer but JAG shares have traded above the offer after a Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Murakami launched a counter bid.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters