Carlyle eyes fresh backers for McDonald's China arm - Bloomberg News

April 21 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O is considering bringing in fresh backers for its investment in McDonald's Corp'sMCD.N China operations, seeking a valuation of $8-$10 billion for the business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Carlyle, which controls McDonald's China along with Trustar Capital, could sell down part of their stakes in the fast-food giant in the deal while still retaining control, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, Bloomberg said.

In 2017, the U.S fast-food chain agreed to sell most of its China and Hong Kong business to CITIC and Carlyle for up to $2.1 billion. Trustar Capital is a private equity affiliate of CITIC Capital Holdings.

Carlyle, McDonald's and Trustar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

