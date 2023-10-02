News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Carlyle dismantling US consumer investing team - Bloomberg News

October 02, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on job cuts, CEO from paragraphs 2 to 7

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O is dismantling its U.S. consumer, media and retail investing team as it shifts focus to sectors such as healthcare and technology, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Four dealmakers focused on the sectors the company is pulling back from were asked to leave in the past week, according to the report.

This comes months after Carlyle hired Harvey Schwartz, a former Goldman Sachs GS.N executive, as its CEO.

Schwartz has been looking to cut back on expenses to improve the company's stock price, the Bloomberg report said.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The reorganization would result in job changes or eliminations for about a dozen staff, the report said, adding the company would continue chasing such investments in Europe and Asia.

The company will also focus on government services, industrials and financial services, the report added.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.