CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND Earnings Results: $CCIF Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND ($CCIF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $8,570,000, missing estimates of $9,222,840 by $-652,840.

CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND Insider Trading Activity

CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND insiders have traded $CCIF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN Y MCCABE purchased 18,079 shares for an estimated $144,993

SANJEEV HANDA purchased 4,387 shares for an estimated $35,015

CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of CARLYLE CREDIT OME FUND stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

