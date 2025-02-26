Carlyle Credit Income Fund Reports Strong First Quarter Financial Results for 2025

Carlyle Credit Income Fund reports Q1 2025 financial results, maintaining stable dividends and strong CLO investment yields.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) has reported strong financial results for its first quarter ending December 31, 2024, reflecting positive momentum following a record year in the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. The Fund has maintained a stable monthly dividend of $0.1050 per share, yielding approximately 16.45% annually, and funded $12 million in new CLO investments with a weighted average GAAP yield of 16.8%. CCIF completed the sale of 1.37 million common shares at a premium to net asset value, raising $11 million. For the first quarter, net investment income was reported as $0.26 per share with a net asset value of $7.44 per share. The Fund will conduct a conference call on February 27, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

CCIF maintained a stable monthly dividend of $0.1050 per common share through May 2025, equating to a strong annualized dividend yield of 16.45% based on share price.

Successfully funded $12.0 million in new CLO investments with a high weighted average GAAP yield of 16.8%.

Sold 1,370,000 common shares at a premium to NAV, generating net proceeds of $11.0 million, which enhances liquidity and investment capacity.

Positive financial performance indicators with net investment income of $0.26 per common share and core net investment income of $0.44 per common share for Q1 2025.

Potential Negatives

The statement contains forward-looking statements which include substantial risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in future performance.

The net investment income per share ($0.26) is significantly lower than the core net investment income per share ($0.44), which may raise concerns about earnings quality or sustainability.

The overall market for CLOs may face risks not fully disclosed in the press release, highlighting a dependence on market conditions that could impact the Fund’s future returns.

FAQ

What were Carlyle Credit Income Fund's first quarter 2025 results?

The Fund reported strong results, maintaining a monthly dividend and achieving impressive yields on new investments.

What is the monthly dividend amount for CCIF shares?

CCIF is maintaining a monthly dividend of $0.1050 per common share through May 2025.

When is the next conference call for CCIF financial results?

The next conference call will be held on February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

What is CCIF's current net asset value per common share?

The net asset value per common share was reported at $7.44 as of December 31, 2024.

How much did CCIF fund in new CLO investments recently?

CCIF funded $12.0 million in new CLO investments with a weighted average GAAP yield of 16.8%.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ending December 31, 2024. The full detailed presentation of the Fund’s first quarter 2025 financial results can be viewed on the Fund’s website carlylecreditincomefund.com/investor-dashboard.





Lauren Basmadjian, CCIF’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Our first quarter results reflect strong momentum as we entered 2025 following a record year of issuance in the CLO market. We have maintained a stable monthly dividend as we continue to scale the fund. Fundamentals in the CLO market remain strong and our private placement of convertible preferred shares completed in January provides the fund with net proceeds to fuel a strong year of investment activity.”





Over the past quarter, the Fund has successfully:







Maintained the monthly dividend of 10.5 cents through May 2025, equating to a 16.45% annualized dividend based on share price as of February 24, 2025, or 16.84% based on the Fund’s NAV as of January 31, 2025.











Funded $12.0 million in new CLO investments with a weighted average GAAP yield of 16.8%. The aggregate portfolio weighted average GAAP yield was 17.2% as of December 31, 2024.











Sold 1,370,000 common shares in connection with the ATM offering program at a premium to NAV for net proceeds of $11.0 million.











Net investment income was $0.26 per common share and core net investment income was $0.44 per common share for the first quarter of 2025. Net asset value per common share was $7.44 as of December 31, 2024. The total fair value of investments was $177.9 million as of December 31, 2024.







Dividends







CCIF is maintaining a monthly dividend on shares of the Fund’s common stock of $0.1050 per share for March, April, and May 2025.









Security





Amount per Share





Record Dates





Payable Dates









Common Stock









$0.1050









March 19, 2025





March 31, 2025









April 17, 2025





April 30, 2025









May 19, 2025





May 30, 2025













CCIF is also pleased to announce the declaration of dividends on shares of the Fund’s 8.75% Series A Term Preferred Shares of $0.1823 per share for March, April, and May 2025.









Security





Amount per Share





Record Dates





Payable Dates









Series A Preferred Shares









$0.1823









March 19, 2025





March 31, 2025









April 17, 2025





April 30, 2025









May 19, 2025





May 30, 2025















Conference Call







The Fund will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27, 2025, to discuss its first quarter financial results.



here



. The conference call information will also be available via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website and the recording will be available on our website soon after the call’s completion.







About Carlyle Credit Income Fund







Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.





Web:



www.carlylecreditincomefund.com









CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plans,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts:













Investors:









Media:











Nishil Mehta





Kristen Greco Ashton









+1 (866) 277-8243





investorrelations@carlylecreditincomefund.com





+1 (212) 813-4763





kristen.ashton@carlyle.com







