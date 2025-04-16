Carlyle Credit Income Fund to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on May 20, 2025

Carlyle Credit Income Fund will release Q2 2025 financial results and host a conference call on May 21, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on May 20, 2025. Following the release, a conference call to discuss these results will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST on May 21, 2025, with access via a public webcast on the Fund's website. CCIF is a closed-end fund primarily investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management. Carlyle is a global investment firm with $441 billion in assets under management, focusing on private capital across various sectors. Further details can be found on CCIF's and Carlyle's websites.

Potential Positives

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, which could provide investors with insights into its performance and strategy.

The upcoming conference call scheduled for May 21, 2025, offers investors a platform to directly engage with management and ask questions regarding the Fund's results.

CCIF's focus on investing in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs suggests a strategic investment approach that leverages various industry sectors, potentially enhancing its portfolio diversification and risk management.

Carlyle's backing as a significant player in the CLO management space may provide increased credibility and investor confidence in CCIF's operations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Carlyle Credit Income Fund release its financial results?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund will release its financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

What time is the conference call for CCIF's financial results?

The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

How can I access the CCIF conference call?

The conference call will be available via public webcast on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website.

What does Carlyle Credit Income Fund primarily invest in?

CCIF primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Who manages Carlyle Credit Income Fund?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (CGCIM).

$CCIF Insider Trading Activity

$CCIF insiders have traded $CCIF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN Y MCCABE purchased 18,079 shares for an estimated $144,993

SANJEEV HANDA purchased 4,387 shares for an estimated $35,015

$CCIF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CCIF stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) announced today that it will release financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, for its second quarter of 2025. CCIF will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to discuss the results.





The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website at



www.carlylecreditincomefund.com



and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.







About Carlyle Credit Income Fund







Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.





Web:



www.carlylecreditincomefund.com









About Carlyle







Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $441 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at



www.carlyle.com



. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and on LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.







Contacts:













Investors:







Nishil Mehta





+1 (866) 277-8243





investorrelations@carlylecreditincomefund.com







Media:







Kristen Ashton





+1 (212) 813-4763





kristen.ashton@carlyle.com







