Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Price Target Decreased by 24.00% to 4.84

The average one-year price target for Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) has been revised to $4.84 / share. This is a decrease of 24.00% from the prior estimate of $6.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.88% from the latest reported closing price of $3.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Credit Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCIF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.40% to 3,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 20.37% over the last quarter.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 83.25%.

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